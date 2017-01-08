Weyburn Red Wings lose closely-fought game

  • Print
Details
Category: Sports

The Weyburn Red Wings threw everything they had at the Battlefords North Stars, but the top rookie goaltender in the SJHL stonewalled them at nearly every turn, as the Stars came away from Crescent Point Place with a 2-1 win Saturday night. Joel Grzybowski, getting his second start against the Wings this season, atoned for a 4-3 loss to Weyburn back in October, as he turned away 23 shots.

The Stars opened the scoring in the first period, when a shot from Layne Young went off of one of the Red Wing defenders, and past Carter Phair, making it a 1-0 game. The Wings wouldn't remain down for long, though. With just under three minutes left in the period, Mike Eskra scored his sixth of the season, with a shot from the point that got past Grzybowski.

Discipline was a key theme for both teams throughout the game. In the first period, it was the North Stars who paraded to the penalty box, as they took five minors, including a double minor for cross checking to captain Kendall Fransoo.

In the second period, it was the Wings who were serving penalties, as they incurred five minors themselves. The Stars were unable to get anything past Phair, though, nor through the defenders. Of note were Blake Dempsey and Carson Scheschuk, who blocked a number of shots in penalty kill, and five-on-five situations.

In the third period, both teams frantically played end to end, trying to get the go-ahead goal. The goaltenders were determined to not let that happen, though. Finally, with 1:08 on the clock in the game, Coby Downs redirected a shot from Ben Allen past Phair, giving the Stars the lead. The Wings tried to get a rush going late in the game, but with the net empty in favour of the extra attacker, they could only muster one quality chance, which Grzybowski was able to turn aside.

The Wings will now prepare for three games in three nights next weekend, when they head to west-central Saskatchewan. They play the Stars on Friday and Saturday night, before heading to Kindersley for a game Sunday evening. The Wings won't return to Crescent Point Place until January 21st, when they host the Humboldt Broncos.

More Local Sports

UPDATE: SJHL Roster Deadline

Today is the roster deadline for the SJHL. With teams looking to make sure they have all the right pieces in place, it could be a flurry of activity in the coming hours. We will be working to ensure…

SJHL trade deadline extremely busy

The SJHL trade deadline has come and passed, as the teams looked to set their rosters for the coming playoffs. There were a total of 18 trades, involving 29 players, and 10 teams. The only teams that…

Weekend Round-up: Minor Hockey

Teams from the Weyburn Minor Hockey Association were in action across parts of the province this weekend, with mixed results.

Weyburn Red Wings lose closely-fought game

The Weyburn Red Wings threw everything they had at the Battlefords North Stars, but the top rookie goaltender in the SJHL stonewalled them at nearly every turn, as the Stars came away from Crescent…

Golden weekend for Weyburn's Cobra Wrestling Club

The Weyburn Cobra Wrestling Club had a successful weekend in Medicine Hat. The club sent ten wrestlers to a tournament Saturday, and nine of them came away with medals.

Big Six Saturday: Wawota/Bienfait/Carnduff/Oxbow Win

For the first time this season, all eight teams in the Big Six Hockey League were on the ice on the same night as senior hockey fans across the southeast were treated to four great games on Saturday.…

Weyburn Red Wings fall to Notre Dame Hounds

The Notre Dame Hounds scored four unanswered goals, as they beat the Weyburn Red Wings 4-1 at Crescent Point Place Friday night. The game, which saw the return of rookie Carson Scheschuk to the…

Minor hockey season picks back up this weekend

For many minor hockey teams in Weyburn, this weekend means they are back on the ice after the Christmas break. There will a number of games, on the road, and at home, throughout the weekend.

Big Six, Midget hockey results

Big Six hockey action resumed Friday night. YellowGrass beat Redvers, 6 to 5 thanks to a hat trick from Troy Miller. Wawota defeated Carnduff, 4 to 1. And Midale over Carlyle, 3 to 2. Tonight's…

Team Tokarz advances to playoffs

At the Jiffy Lube Junior mens curling championship in Melfort, the only Weyburn presence in Travis Tokarz, although he now curls out of the Callie in Regina. Friday night, Team Tokarz won in the 7th…

Big Six enters final month of regular season action

The final month of the regular season in the Big Six Hockey League kicks off Friday night, as teams continue to jockey for the final playoff positions. There will be a flurry of games played in…

Red Wings Game Day Preview

The Weyburn Red Wings will look to make it two wins in a row, when they host the Notre Dame Hounds at Crescent Point Place tonight. The Hounds do have the edge in the season series, as the Red Wings…

Tokarz falls 10-4 to Bindig at junior provincials

Weyburn's Travis Tokarz sits 1-1 at the Junior Men's Provincial Curling Championship being held in Melfort this week.

Atom Wings win; Gold Wings lose

The Weyburn Southern Range Gold Wings didn’t get the start to 2017 they were looking for. They fell 13-1 to the Regina Rebels at the Co-operators Centre in Regina Wednesday night. The Gold Wings’…

Canada to play US for gold at WJHC

Team Canada will get another shot at the Americans. Moose Jaw Warriors head coach Tim Hunter and Canada advanced to the gold medal game at the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship thanks to a 5-2…

Bantam AA Wings ready for second half of season

The Weyburn bantam AA Crescent Point Wings knew they would have a tough schedule ahead of them when the season began back in September. With a high number of first year players, they were eager to…

Tokarz with 6-4 victory over Wills at junior men's provincials

Weyburn's Travis Tokarz and his Regina rink from the Callie Curling Club 1-0 at the Junior Men's Provincial Championship held in Melfort this week. Tokarz defeated Sam Wills of Lumsden 6-4 in nine…

Red Wings watching World Juniors intently

The eyes of the hockey world are on Montreal this week, as the medal round of the World Junior Hockey Championships moves onto the semi-finals. Canada will be taking the ice against Sweden Wednesday…

Tokarz representing Weyburn at Provincials in Melfort

The provincial junior men’s and women’s curling playdowns kick off Wednesday afternoon in Melfort. Weyburn is represented on the men’s side by Travis Tokarz. Originally from Weyburn, Tokarz now curls…

Canada advances to semifinals; beat Czechs

Val-d’Or Foreurs forward Julien Gauthier scored two massive goals for Canada in the third period on Monday night as they advanced into the World Junior Hockey Championship semifinals. Moose Jaw…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

Red Wings top Bruins to ring in 2017

Weyburn Red Wings on losing streak

SJHL resumes play Friday

Red Wings Game Day Preview

Bantam Wings close out 2016 with win

Most read sports stories of 2016

Beavers 2017 schedule highlights released

Rockets rally past Huskies

Minor Hockey Round-up

Weyburn Red Wings lose third in a row

Unlucky 13 for Weyburn Streamline Wings

Broncos give Red Wings a rough ride

Red Wings Game Day Preview

Weekend Preview: Minor Hockey

SJHL Wrap Up: Humboldt drops second in a row

Big Six Hockey: Carnduff holds first in East Division

Wawota improves to .500 on season

Rosters set for Bantam Prep Showcase

Former Weyburn Comp Eagle and Sask Roughrider passes away

Midget AA Wings keep rolling along

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events

Workshop Wednesdays at Envision

05 October 2016 6:15 pm - 01 March 2017 8:30 pm

, Weyburn





Meditation

28 November 2016 7:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





James Weir People's Choice

05 January 2017 9:30 am - 09 February 2017 9:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Quilters' Corner

12 January 2017 9:30 am

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Coffee Break

12 January 2017 10:00 am

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Kidzone

12 January 2017 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Toastmasters

12 January 2017 7:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Login