Weyburn Red Wings lose third in a row

The Weyburn Red Wings enter the Christmas break on a losing streak, as they dropped their third in a row Saturday night. They fell 5-1 to the visiting Melville Millionaires, as the Wings have struggled offensively in their past two games, scoring just once.

The Millionaires started off hot, getting the first goal of the game just 1:09 into the first period. Red Wings starting netminder Jake MacLennan, making his second start in a row for the Wings, was beaten by Damian Bentz. Weyburn pressed throughout the period, putting 15 shots in the first period alone on Melville goalie Colby Entz. The rookie was able to keep the puck out of the net through the opening 20, though, and Melville went to the dressing room with a 1-0 lead.

Bentz would score again in the second, taking a feed from Logan Karakochuk to beat MacLennan. The Millionaires would then spend most of the next ten minutes in their own end, with the Wings throwing everything they had at the net. With the Red Wings unable to solve Entz, Melville took the momentum away, when Keegan Milligan scored on the power play to give the Millionaires a 3-0 lead. The offence in the period wasn't over for the Wings, when Aaron Aragon put the puck past MacLennan. That would be the last goal scored on MacLennan, as he was replaced by Shaun Fleming to start the third period.

The change in the crease helped the Wings, as they got on the board in the third period. Cody Chasse worked the puck free along the boards, threw it to Aidan Wagner, who, unable to get the shot on goal, put it onto Ian Parker's stick. Parker then held off shooting until he had pulled Entz out of position and then slipped it into the net.

Melville came back quickly, though, as Alex Maticic scored his fourth of the year just past the halfway mark of the period. The Millionaires would add one more, as Tucker Scantlebury beat Fleming to make it 6-1.

The third period wasn't without controversy, though. The fifth Melville goal came on the power play, after Braden Mellon was called for goaltender interference after a disallowed Weyburn goal. The call came during a goalmouth scramble, in which Mellon was pushed into Entz, and the puck deposited into the net behind him. Referee Brett Tuchscherer was quick to wave the goal off and sent Mellon to the box, and then sent the other referee, Dawson Switzer, over to explain the call to the Red Wings bench.

The Wings will now have 13 days away from game action, as they are on the Christmas break. The players will report back just before their game on December 30th in Estevan, before the two teams return to Weyburn for a matinee game on January 1st. When the players come back, many of the injured players on the Red WIngs roster should be back in shape, and ready to play.

