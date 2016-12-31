Weyburn Red Wings on losing streak

  • Print
Details
Category: Sports

The Weyburn Red Wings finished 2016 on a losing note, as they fell 4-2 to the Estevan Bruins Friday night. The loss is the fourth in a row for the Wings, but came about only through a lack of puck luck, and a strong display in goal by the Bruins netminder Nathan Alalouf. The Wings outshot the Bruins 30-23, and had numerous chances, especially in the final frame, but Alalouf made several strong saves to pick up the win. At the other end of the ice, Carter Phair, making his first start for the Wings in over a month, was beaten on three shots that went in off the post.

The special teams for the Red Wings, which have been woeful as of late, were on point in the game Friday night, as the Wings went 2-for-6 on the power play, and didn’t give up a power play goal to the Bruins, who have one of the top power plays in the league. The two goals from the Wings, tough, wouldn’t be enough.

Estevan opened the scoring in the first period, when Kaelen Holt ended up with the puck on his stick, and fired it towards the net. Phair got his blocker in the way, trying to deflect it to the corner. Instead, the puck careened off the right post, and into the net, giving the Bruins the lead. Weyburn pressed to try to get even, but couldn’t get the puck in to the net. The best chance came from Jake Wozney late in the period, when he redirected a point shot in mid-air past Alalouf, but caught the post at the wrong angle and bounced back out.

The Bruins would continue to gain momentum early in the second period, when Jayden Davis came in over the blue line on the right wing. He headmanned it up to Michael McChesney, who wired it in off the post over the left shoulder of Phair, making it 2-0. Estevan would make it 3-0 just over five minutes later when Johnny Witzke put a shot off the post past Phair.

Less than 30 seconds after the goal, Red Wing defenceman Jamieson Ree, playing against the Bruins for the first time, delivered a crushing hit on Bruins forward Matthew Kesslering. After the whistle, Holt took exception to the hit, and instigated a fight with Ree. Both would be given a five-minute major for fighting, and a game misconduct, despite no real punches being thrown in the scrum.

The fight did seem to spark the Wings, and they took back some of the momentum from the Bruins. A power play chance in the second half of the period saw captain Mike Eskra score his 5th of the season, as his point shot made it through all the traffic in front of Alalouf, and into the back of the net, putting the Wings on the board.

Weyburn continued to press, looking to score again. They would get a chance just past the halfway mark of the third, wen Cole Woodliffe’s 13th of the year came on the power play. Woodliffe re-directed a shot from Braden Mellon past Alalouf, pulling the Wings within one. That would be all the Wings could muster, though, as the Bruins employed a trap to keep the Wings hemmed in their own zone.

With less than a minute left on the clock, the Bruins put all five skaters into the neutral zone, and the Wings were unable to put together a rush, as the clogged centre was impassable. Instead, with 5.5 seconds on the clock, Zach Goberis scored into the empty net to give the Bruins the 4-2 final.

The two teams will meet again Sunday night for the back half of the annual New Year’s home and home. The game will start at 3:00 p.m. at Crescent Point Place. You will be able to listen to the game live on Red Wing Radio K106, starting with the pregame show at 2:50 p.m.

More Local Sports

Weyburn Red Wings on losing streak

The Weyburn Red Wings finished 2016 on a losing note, as they fell 4-2 to the Estevan Bruins Friday night. The loss is the fourth in a row for the Wings, but came about only through a lack of puck…

Red Wings Game Day Preview

SJHL resumes play Friday

The SJHL regular season resumes Friday, with four games on the schedule. The Flin Flon Bombers visit La Ronge, the Nipawin Hawks visit the Mustangs in Melfort, the Yorkton Terriers play host to their…

Bantam Wings close out 2016 with win

The Bantam AA Crescent Point Wings picked up a huge win over Prairie Storm Monday night. The Wings came away from White City with a 6-3 victory, helped by three power play goals, and a strong…

Most read sports stories of 2016

Weyburn is a community known for it’s sports. Every year, the crowds come out to support the teams, no matter the age. They cheer until they are hoarse, and the players on the field, pitch, ice and…

Beavers 2017 schedule highlights released

The 2017 season for the Weyburn Beavers will be opening on the road. Some of the highlights of the upcoming season were made available to Discover Weyburn this week. The season starts on June 1st,…

Rockets rally past Huskies

The final week of Big Six Hockey in 2016 kicked off on Wednesday night in Redvers, with the Rockets capping off a hard-fought comeback with a 4-3 victory over the Oxbow Huskies. As heard on CJ1150,…

Minor Hockey Round-up

The weekend didn’t go as planned for some minor hockey teams out of Weyburn. There were mixed results across a number of games, as many teams wrapped up their schedule for 2016, getting ready for the…

Weyburn Red Wings lose third in a row

The Weyburn Red Wings enter the Christmas break on a losing streak, as they dropped their third in a row Saturday night. They fell 5-1 to the visiting Melville Millionaires, as the Wings have…

Unlucky 13 for Weyburn Streamline Wings

The Weyburn Streamline Midget AA Wings' 13 game winning streak was snapped in Melville last night. The hometown Millionaires defeated the Streamline Wings 6-4 with an empty netter. Nivay Haupstein…

Broncos give Red Wings a rough ride

The Weyburn Red Wings couldn’t find a way to get the puck past Garrett Mason last night, as they fell 2-0 to the Broncos in Humboldt. The loss is the second in a row for the Wings, but only their…

Red Wings Game Day Preview

Weyburn Red Wings (16-13-1-4) at Humboldt Broncos (19-15-0-1)

Weekend Preview: Minor Hockey

For most teams in Weyburn Minor Hockey, this weekend will be the last games played before the winter break. Midget A double header at home for the AAA Southern Range Gold Wings. They host the Prince…

SJHL Wrap Up: Humboldt drops second in a row

It was a busy weekday for the SJHL, with four games on the ice Wednesday night.

Big Six Hockey: Carnduff holds first in East Division

The Carnduff Red Devils have sole possession of first place in the Big Six Hockey League’s East Division after beating the Redvers Rockets 3-1 Wednesday night in Redvers. The offense from the sticks…

Wawota improves to .500 on season

It was a fairly quiet night in the Big Six Hockey League last night, with just one game. The Wawota Flyers paid a visit to Oxbow, and came away with a 4-2 win over the Huskies. Oxbow opened the…

Rosters set for Bantam Prep Showcase

The Saskatchewan Hockey Association has announced the rosters for the upcoming SaskFirst Bantam Prep Tournament, which is scheduled for December 28th to 30th in Regina. The tournament will feature…

Former Weyburn Comp Eagle and Sask Roughrider passes away

Former Saskatchewan Roughrider and Weyburn Comprehensive School Eagle, Henry "Hank" Dorsch, passed away earlier this week.

Midget AA Wings keep rolling along

The Midget AA Streamline Oilfield Wings have extended their winning streak to 12 games, after a 3-0 shutout of the Prairie Storm in White City Monday night. The Wings have now improved their record…

Childhood dreams come true for two Red Wings

Video games are a part of the culture of hockey in today’s age. In downtime, players will gather around a TV, pick up controllers, and have some fun playing games like FIFA, Call of Duty, and other…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

Big Six Weekend Recap: Standings Tighten At The Top

Gold for WCS senior boys basketball

Wings fall to close out road trip

Weekend Sports Round-Up: Minor Hockey

Red Wings beat La Ronge 4-3

Red Wings still looking for a win on road tour

Weyburn's Eskra cut from Team Canada camp

Red Wings fall to Nipawin

Game Day Preview

Red Wings Game Day Preview

Red Wings return to winning form

Tuesday's cancellations for sports teams in Weyburn

Red Wings falter against Terriers

Minor Hockey Tee-Up

Red Wings Game Day Preview

Basketball season tips off at WCS

Moves made at deadline

Roster deadline for SJHL teams

Red Wings Mannequin Challenge

Eskra named Defenseman of week; Wings complete trade

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events

Workshop Wednesdays at Envision

05 October 2016 6:15 pm - 01 March 2017 8:30 pm

, Weyburn





Meditation

28 November 2016 7:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





New Year's Eve Swim

31 December 2016 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Weyburn Leisure Centre





New Years Eve Free Skating

31 December 2016 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Tom Zandee Sports Arena





Christmas Holiday Public Skating

02 January 2017 1:15 pm - 3:45 pm

Tom Zandee Sports Arena





Knitters' Nook

03 January 2017 1:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Christmas Holiday Public Skating

03 January 2017 1:15 pm - 3:45 pm

Tom Zandee Sports Arena





Login