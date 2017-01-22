Weyburn Red Wings tame Broncos

The Weyburn Red Wings snapped a two game winning streak Saturday night, as they doubled up the Humboldt Broncos 6-3 at Crescent Point Place. The Red Wings had five different goal scorers, while Shaun Fleming stopped 24 of the 27 shots faced.

The Wings had success on the power play, as they scored three goals with the man advantage. It all started in the first period when Devon Becker put a point shot through the traffic in front of the net for his fifth of the season. Mike Eskra picked up the assist on the goal. Just shy of two minutes later Ty Brown netted his tenth of the season, with Blake Dempsey and Ian Parker credited for the assists.

The Broncos got on the board a short while after when Chris Van Os-Shaw, who spent half of last season with the Wings, scored his league leading 29th goal, taking a feed from Tristen Elder and putting it past Fleming.

Shaun Fleming stopped 24 shots. Photo by P & K WilkesThe Broncos started off the second period on the power pay, but weren’t able to convert. Shortly afterwards, though, they found themselves shorthanded once again. Humboldt was able to take advantage of a turnover in the neutral zone, and Luke Kempf scored his third of the year unassisted. The Wings ended up relying on the same power play, as Carson Rose took a feed from Braden Mellon across the slot, and hammered it home past Fleming, restoring the Weyburn lead. The assist extended Mellon’s point streak to four games.

Just over three minutes later, Mike Eskra hammered a shot from the point that went off of Broncos defenseman Parker Wakaruk and past Carter Seminuk to make if a 4-2 game.

Humboldt would score one more goal, coming off a faceoff in the Weyburn zone. Brett Horn won the draw, and it went right back to Kempf, who popped the water bottle off the net behind Fleming, making it 4-3.

Kempf ended up finding himself in the penalty box at the start of the third period, and the Wings made him pay. Jacob Wozney scored his team leading 21st goal of the season on the power play 24 seconds into the period. Wozney would add insurance with 1:52 on the clock, when he broke up a play in the Broncos zone, and put it into an empty net.

The Wings will now have a short turnaround before their next home game, as they complete a three game homestand this week. They host the Nipawin Hawks Tuesday at Crescent Point Place, with puck drop at 7:30 p.m.