The Atom Female DQ Blizzards took home the gold from the first ever Atom Girls Hockey tournament.

They defeated the Williston Coyotes 6 to 2 in the final.

The Blizzards were undefeated in the weekend tournament in Weyburn.

They are first in the South Saskatchewan Hockey League with a record of 14 - 2 - 1.

This was the first ever Atom Girls Hockey tournament in Weyburn.

There were 2 teams from Weyburn, as well as teams from Regina, Saskatoon, Williston, North Dakota, and Rivers, Manitoba.