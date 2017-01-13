Yellow Grass falls in shootout

The Bienfait Coalers picked up a huge win over the Yellow Grass Wheat Kings in the lone Big Six Hockey League game on the schedule. The Coalers won 4-3 in a shootout in Yellow Grass.

The Wheat King opened the scoring in the first period, when Brendon Vertefeuille scored at the 8:19 mark. The Coalers tied it up early in the second, when Kyle Garagen got the puck past Tanner Erickson. Dallas Kickley then gave the Coalers the lead just over a minute later.

The Wheat Kings responded when Troy Miller scored near the five minute mark of the period to even the game up once again, but the Coalers were determined to take the lead. Kickley scored his second of the game with just over six minutes on the clock in the middle frame.

Yellow Grass was determined, though, and tied it up just seconds into the final period, when Vertefeuille notched his second of the game for the Wheat Kings. Neither Team was able to score in the remaining minutes of regulation, sending the game to overtime.

The game then went to a shootout, with the Coalers recording the win.