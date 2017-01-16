2017 will be final year for Art Farm

Weyburn's popular Art Farm will be held one more time, and then that's it.

The showcase of art and music has been held each summer at Heather van der Breggan's farm just south of the city.

Van der Breggan says the plan was always just for five years. "When we started Art Farm, we had a five year commitment to have it on our property. This is the fifth year, and it's been amazing."

The Art farm will be held on June the 10th this year. Admission will be four dollars.

Although this is the last Art Farm, van der Breggan says they will be coming up with another project, yet to be determined.