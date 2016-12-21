A hairy situation at the border

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) have released some of their November highlights from the border crossing in Saskatchewan, including a rather hairy case.

"On November 17 at North Portal we were examining a trailer that was bound for Alaska transiting through Canada, and officers found a number of animals that had not been declared," said Luke Reimer with the CBSA. "There were actually 40 cats, three birds, and one goat, and many of these animals lacked proper import documentation or vaccination certificates."

The American woman who had been travelling with these animals did not cross and returned with the animals back into the US.

Officers at North Portal also seized a .45-caliber pistol, the ninth undeclared handgun of the year. CBSA charges are pending against the 44-year-old Alabama man who is set to appear in court in Estevan in the new year.