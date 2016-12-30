Weyburn woman travels nation to encourage faith

  • Print
A local woman has taken the chance to 'do something amazing'.

Andrea Sidloski is serving as a missionary for the National Evangelization Teams (NET).

"It's a Catholic organization of young adults that go around Canada an evangelize to the youth," said Sidloski. "So basically what we try to do is just bring youth closer to Christ and get them more involved with the Church."

She flew out to Ottawa mid-August to begin her training and be placed on a team.

"I'm on what's called an 'Encounter Team', which is basically a travelling team. NET Canada has two travelling teams, there's the eastern team and the western team, and I'm on the eastern team. I go as far
west as Saskatchewan but go all the way to the east coast throughout the year."

Andrea was born and raised Catholic, and saw the opportunity to do NET as a chance to grow and learn about herself and her faith.

Andrea serves on a team of ten other Catholic youth from around the world, including missionaries from Ireland and New Zealand.

The team has traveled to cities across eastern Canada such as Charlottetown, PEI, Antigonish, Nova Scotia, and Kingston, Ontario.

ANDREA"For some placed we might be there for just one day and we'll put on a full retreat. It would be about six or seven hours long and have lots of music, and games, some skits and dramas," said Sidloski. "But then some other times we might be in a city for a week or so and we'll kind of do the same thing, every day or two we'll have a retreat, but then we'll also have team days in those cities where we can just spend time together and grow closer as a team."

Sidloski is currently home for Christmas holidays. While she is happy to be home, she notes the transition has been a bit strange.

"Because I'm returning to this old life, this old routine that'd I'd fallen out of. The lifestyle of NET is so different," said Sidloski. "being back and feeling like I've changed so much, but seeing that not much as actually changed back here. All my friends are all the same, and my house is still the same, but I just feel so different."

Sidloski returns to her team in Ottawa on January 9 to serve another five months.

She has one message for anyone considering NET.

"Give it a chance, put yourself out there and take that step. Do something amazing."

