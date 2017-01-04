A magical way to help a good cause

Magic and comedy, a wonderful way to have fun with the whole family.

The Weyburn Police are hosting the Variety Magic show as a fundraiser. Local performer, Magician Richy Roy will be one of the acts during the show.

"January 30, at 7:00 p.m. down in McKenna Hall," said Roy. "There'll be a lot of comedy magic, there's going to be some great illusions, I'm going to be making some new balloon sculptures. A lot fo really cool things are going to be there, and with the crew we have this year, it's going to be a spectacular show, you're not going to want to miss it."

Tickets are $15 for one person, or $50 for a family.