A multi-car collision in downtown Weyburn

A multi-car collision temporarily blocked off the entrance to the Prairie Sky CO-OP.

"We were called to a motor vehicle accident at second street at the entrance to the CO-OP Food Store. There was three vehicles involved in a minor traffic accident, one vehicle had to be towed from the scene, there's no injuries, and at this point one person has been charged," said Constable Riley Doud. "The charge is for yield the right of way for an approaching vehicle."

"Two vehicles were travelling, one vehicle was southbound and the other vehicle was northbound on second street, and the one vehicle collided into a parked vehicle in the parking lot at the CO-OP," said Constable Doud.

The accident occurred around 1:00 p.m.