Accident along Highway 39

Emergency crews from Weyburn responded to an accident just outside the city along Highway 39 Thursday morning.

There is no word of any injuries in the incident, which involved two vehicles, both of which appeared to be pick-up trucks. Personnel from the Weyburn Fire Department, Weyburn RCMP, Weyburn Police Service and Weyburn EMS responded to the accident.

There were lane restriction along the highway while the scene was cleared up.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.