Adopt-A-Family a success once again

The Weyburn Salvation Army is thanking the community for stepping up to help with one of their biggest programs of the year.

Each Christmas, the Salvation Army runs a program called Adopt-A-Family, where sponsors help out to ensure people don’t go without at Christmas. This year, 70 families were part of the program, a higher number than in past years. All of the families were adopted by sponsors, something that amazes Jennifer Lorinczy, the community ministries co-ordinator at the Salvation Army.

“I know it’s tough times for everybody, but everybody just seems to be stepping up, and making sure their friends and families and neighbours are taken care of,” Lorinczy said. “It’s quite amazing to see, and be a part of.”

Lorinczy added the contributions of the community reaffirms her ideals about Weyburn. “It really is such a close community. Everybody wants to help where they can. Even if they think it’s just helping by a little bit, it means so much to people.”