Another push by City of Weyburn crews to remove snow

The City of Weyburn will be snow clearing efforts over the next few days.

Snow removal efforts will be starting Thursday evening in the downtown area and continuing into Friday morning. After that they begin the usual routine.

"We'll just be continuing with collector streets, sidewalk clearing, street sanding, etc," said Claude Morin, superintendent of public works in Weyburn. "We'll continue through the day through secondary and collector streets."

Morin notes the streets that will be getting the most attention are Souris Ave, Railway Ave, and Second Ave by the Weyburn Comprehensive School.

"We did have graters out in the beginning clearing primary and secondary streets," said Morin. "We also have loaders and trucks that are removing drifted snow from problem spots at various locations around the city."

The city saw around eight centimeters over the course of the storm.

