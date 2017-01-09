Another snowy day in Weyburn

A system is blowing through southeast Saskatchewan today, expected to bring with it upwards of 10 centimetres of snow for Weyburn. Unlike most snowfalls we have had in recent weeks, the mercury isn’t expected to climb up too much, with temperatures remaining below normal, and wind chills in the -30° or cooler range.

Stay up to date with the latest conditions on the roads, by checking the Discover Weyburn Road Report.

The system is expected to taper off by tonight, but in it’s wake will be even cooler temperatures. You can see what is coming weather-wise by checking the five day forecast.