UPDATED: Another storm on horizon for Christmas

Brace yourself. Another winter storm is coming.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for southeast Saskatchewan. A Colorado low is forming over Montana and North Dakota, and will move up into Saskatchewan on Christmas Day. It is expected to bring high winds, and a lot of snow. Some regions could see upwards of 30 centimetres, with areas along the U.S. border receiving even more.

Environment Canada says those who are planning on travelling for the holiday weekend should take the storm into consideration. The worst of the storm is expected to hit the Dakotas, so traveller heading south of the border would take that into consideration as well.

A meteorologist with Environment Canada, John Paul Cragg, says the Weyburn area can expect between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow. "And mixed with that, we're also looking at winds around 40 kilometres an hour, gusting to 60, which means with that snowfall and those winds mixed together, could be near blizzard like conditions in the southeast if this system materializes." Cragg told Discover Weyburn.

Cragg says the near blizzard-like conditions are expected to hit Christmas day, and last the night. "Christmas Day in the afternoon, through the night, into Boxing Day morning. So that whole time period, it would be about 18 hours, we are looking at very poor driving conditions in the southeast." Cragg added.

Travellers heading east from Weyburn will have even more bad weather, as the system is expected to be prolonged across Manitoba.

Once the storm passes through, there is the possibility of extreme wind chills returning to the region as well. Environment Canada says we could be experiencing those by New Year’s Eve.

Stay up to date with the latest weather conditions by checking our five day forecast.