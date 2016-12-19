Arts adding second performance

When Tenille Arts announced she was returning home for the holidays, and would also put on a concert for her home town, tickets sold out in a flurry. There is such a high demand for the tickets, she has added another show.

The second concert will be a matinee performance on the 29th. The tickets will also be available at Music Craft, but won’t be available for purchase until the 21st at the earliest. Arts said she will let fans know via social media when they are available for purchase.

