Blizzard warning in effect for Boxing Day

Christmas may be over, but a nasty weather system is not.

Weyburn and surrounding communities are waking up on Boxing Day to a blizzard warning.

The warning encompasses much of the Southeast corner of the province.

Residents are advised to prepare for the conditions, which are expected to pass around noon, although the wind and snow will continue into the evening with around 2 to 4 cms of snow expected and winds up to 60 km/h.

The winter storm has created some adverse road conditions as well, with all highways through Estevan showing travel not recommended. Around Weyburn, highways are showing icy and slippery sections as well as blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility.