Weyburn's Knox Hall was filled with blood as Weyburn residents gathered for a blood donors clinic.

The blood donor clinic saw many new and old donors, some of whom had been donating for years.

"This is my ninety-first time," said Terry Lonoway. "Which is 30 (years), I guess."

"Because you never know when someone in your family is going to need it, or myself even," said Lonoway.

Giving blood means saving a life, and that's why so many keep coming back.