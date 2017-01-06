Camp site reservations soon to be available

Many people are already eager for their summer camping trip.

It was recently announced that camp sites would become available for reservation in early April.

"We're getting the information out to people (that) the launch schedule is set for Tuesday, April 4. We want to give people a lot of time to know what the schedule is and what the fees will be." said Minister of Park, Culture and Sport, Ken Cheveldayoff. "Our parks are a real jewel for the province, and last year we had nearly four million visits to parks. It shows that Saskatchewan residents really value the parks, and they feel that it's a good way for their families, and individuals to go an enjoy what we have to offer in our parks."

Over the years the number of visitors have been increasing, and they are expecting another rise this year.

"The federal government as part of the Canada 150 announcement has said that federal parks, national parks, will (have) free entry. I think that will draw a lot of attention to parks and people will be interested in attending Saskatchewan Parks." said Cheveldayoff.

The site reservations will be first come, first served, so it's best to reserve them early.