Cocoa Express working to warm up Weyburn

Students from the Weyburn Comprehensive School's Entrepreneurship 30 class are taking advantage of the cold weather.

Cocoa Express sells hot chocolate mix in individual bags, or for the month of December, as Christmas tree ornaments.

Cocoa Express is one of two businesses this semester learning how to manage and run a company.

Reece Skjonsby, Cocoa Express President, and Sam Loreth, Cocoa Express IT department, told Discover Weyburn the experience thus far has been "stressful, but it is fun."

"I thought it'd be fun to experience what it was like to hold a business," Loreth said. "And, I got a lot out of it."

One thing the students have learned is the value of online marketing. You can keep up with Cocoa Express on its website or through Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Many students who take the Entrepreneurship 30 class, taught by Margot Arnold, have ambitions to pursue business. This is something Skjonsby has in mind.

"I am definitely looking to go into business next year at the University of Regina and I'm looking for a career in business throughout my life," he said.

Ten per cent of the net profit Cocoa Express makes will be donated to Weyburn Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

