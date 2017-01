Western Financial donation heating up Weyburn Humane Society The Weyburn Humane Society received a timely donation Friday morning, courtesy of Western Financial Group. The humane society received a donation of $5,000, which will be used for the replacement of…

Prairie Sky Co-op helping out minor hockey Prairie Sky Co-op helping out Weyburn Minor Hockey Friday morning, on the eve of one of their biggest events of the year. Jerry Ponto, manager of member relations for Prairie Sky Co-op, along with…

Stoughton residents get refinery information Concerns over safety and environment were expressed at a townhall meeting in Stoughton yesterday. The community could become home to about 40-thousand-barrel a day refinery. An official with Dominion…

Phase 1 Highway 35 construction nearly complete Phase one of the bridge construction north of Weyburn on Highway 35, just before Francis, is almost complete.

The high school health symposium hits Weyburn Body parts and diseases, not what one would typically expect to find in the Weyburn Cugnet Centre. The Weyburn Comprehensive School held its annual health symposium. The symposium featured nearly…

Townhall meeting set to discuss Stoughton Refinery project The company proposing to build an oil refinery in the Stoughton area is planning a townhall meeting in the community for the afternoon of January the 19th, from 1:00 to 4:00.

Warmer temperatures predicted for rest of January in Weyburn The warmer temperatures this week may be a shock after the extreme cold we felt last week.

Weyburn organizations receiving SLGA grants A number of organizations from Weyburn are the recipients of charitable gaming grants from the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority. The grants were sent out for the second quarter of the fiscal…

UPDATE: 2017 Relay for Life hosted by Weyburn students As students of the Weyburn Comprehensive School prepare for their upcoming finals, some students are also working hard on planning a major event.

EI numbers up in Weyburn area The number of people who receive regular Employment Insurance benefits in the Weyburn area went up in November. The number of people receiving regular benefits is also up from November of 2015. The…

PSA from Sun Country Health Region A dog bite incident on Monday has the Sun Country Health Region's public health department looking for help.

Blood donor clinic hits Weyburn Weyburn's Knox Hall was filled with blood as Weyburn residents gathered for a blood donors clinic. The blood donor clinic saw many new and old donors, some of whom had been donating for years. "This…

The dog with nine lives; Saving Arctic one more time If she was a cat with nine lives, she would have already used up two. However, "Arctic" is a 3-year-old American Eskimo and she is known to overcome it all.