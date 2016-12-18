Combatants charged by Weyburn police

Weyburn city police charged two men after a fight broke out on the 500 block of 18th street northeast Saturday.

The 34 year old and 43 year old were charged under a fighting bylaw.

And, a local drinking estalishment received a warning on Saturday.

Police say patrons were still on the premises after the regulated hours.

And a speeder was nabbed on highway 35 north. According to a photo tweeted by police, the driver appeared to be travelling 131 kilometres an hour.