Combining mental and physical strength this New Year

Nutrition, exercise and mental health; combining these this New Year can help you on the right path to a healthy 2017.

Lydia Niemegeers, manager and part owner of Weyburn's Olympia In Depth Performance, said they are three key targets that anyone setting a resolution should focus on.

"If you take care of yourself mentally, you will be much happier with yourself."

"So whether it was just you know increasing how much you walk a day or if it was getting a gym membership and just choosing healthier choices in your diet, and then as well as your mental health, which again, a lot of people neglect ... I find that all three are very important to leading a healthy lifestyle," she said.

According to Niemegeers, mental health is often neglected because people just don't take enough time for themselves.

"And that's the most important thing, is to be happy with yourself more than anything," she said.

When making New Year's resolutions, Niemegeers suggested avoiding setting unrealistic goals.

Instead, focus on basic goals such as healthier choices at the grocery store, adding more exercise into your daily routines, cooking at home rather than eating out or planning meals ahead of time.

"When you set a goal that's unrealistic ... it's going to be very hard to achieve it and then that's kind of where the mental health comes in," Niemegeers said.

Her biggest advice - "Just staying true to yourself."