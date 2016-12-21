Community leaders begin talks with Ministry of Justice on Queen's Bench closure in Weyburn

  • Print
It will be business as usual - at least what is considered usual since the Court of Queen's Bench closed in Weyburn.

Community leaders and legal professionals met Wednesday afternoon at Weyburn City Hall with staff of the Ministry of Justice to discuss the future of the Weyburn courthouse.

Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said the purpose of Wednesday's meeting was the hear about the impact this closure has had on the community since the beginning of November.

"I think what we heard was that there's some things we need to think about in terms of trying to mitigate the impact, pretrial conferences, those kinds of things," he said.

"So, just to make sure (that) in terms of the services that are being removed that we continue to think about what kind of services can continue to be delivered so that the administration of justice in this area is well served."

Weyburn lawyer concerned over loss of Queen's Bench in community

Local lawyer, Mike Weger with NSWB Law Firm, said he is pessimistic.

"There's access to justice problems for people who do use lawyers. It causes delays, it's increased costs for everyone," he said.

mikeweger dec2016 photobypk

"We hear it all the time that the cost of justice is so expensive, and now it's going to be more expensive because there's going to be extra distances for everyone to travel."

The Weyburn Police Service was also on hand for the discussions to talk about the impact the closure has had on their work.

Recently, a day of trial in provincial court was cancelled because staff from the Estevan courthouse were unable to travel to Weyburn due to weather.

"We're fearful that those effects will continue," said Inspector Rod Stafford.

Minister Wyant said the ministry wants to ensure that any gaps identified by members of the bar or community leaders are properly filled.

wyantandroy dec2016 photobypk

He said dialogue will continue, but did not give a concrete timeline on when more answers will come.

However, one fact is fairly certain; the ministry won't be bringing staff back to Weyburn.

A major focus for the Ministry of Justice moving forward is about reducing the cost associated with the current justice system in the province.

In a previous story, you can find more information on the different ways the provincial government provides justice services and information.

Discover Weyburn will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

