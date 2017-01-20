Comtrax welcomes experienced Bryson to board

Comtrax Logistics Solutions Ltd. has welcomed a veteran with 30 years in the grain industry to its board.

It was announced this week that Robert Bryson of Carman, Man., has signed on with the board of directors.

"The scope of our project of a multi-commodity hub with rail access and a grain facility and setting up some potential grain companies as partners, Rob obviously brings a lot to the table in all those aspects," said Comtrax director Mark Bratrud.

Bryson has an impressive resume including (and not limited to): director of Parrish & Heimbecker Ltd. (P&H), vice-president of P&H Grain Group, vice-president and chairman of Superior Elevators ULC, president and chairman of board of Shantz Station Terminals Ltd., president and director of Goderich Elevators Ltd., president and chairman of board of G.S. Dunn Ltd. and executive chairman of NorAmera BioEnergy Inc.

Bratrud said they are fortunate Bryson "just kind of fell in our lap," after Bryson heard about the project through conversation.

Comtrax is in the planning stages of the proposed commodity hub planned in the Weyburn area. Bratrud said the local support has been good and the board is currently working out all the complex pieces of the puzzle.

"It's like moving several balls down the court at once and trying to keep them all balanced," Braturd said, adding they will rely on the experience of Bryson to help put the pieces together.

The current board members of Comtrax include: Dan Cugnet, Mark Bratrud, Marcel van Staveren, Gord Anderson, Sandy McCormick, Brent Kosier, David Beach and Robert Bryson.

Discover Weyburn will be speaking with Bryson in the coming week and will update as the information comes in.