Connecting the southeast community with culture

Whether you are involved in a museum, library, theatre group - or just have an interest in culture - the Southeast Connection has an upcoming event to inspire you.

Tara-Leigh Heslip is a community development consultant for the organization and said their annual 'Community Cultural Gathering' is about sharing information with people looking to organize arts and culture opportunities in their communities.

"We like to consider ourselves sort of the go-to organization when it has anything to do with sports, culture, or recreation," she said.

"And if we don't have the answer for you, we're going to know where to look for that answer and connect you with the right people to answer those questions."

That's what the event on March 17 is all about.

Presenters will share stories and accomplishments, give guidance for funding and grant opportunities, and inspire community organizers with ideas.

To register, contact Heslip (306-695-2006 or [email protected]). The event is scheduled for March 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Happy Nun Cafe in Forget.