Council has first meeting of 2017 Monday

Weyburn city council will meet in chambers for the first time in 2017 Monday night, and the agenda will be a busy one.

Council will be presented with reports from the Airport Board, the Environmental Committee, the Economic Development Committee, and the Water Treatment Plant. Part of the report from the Environmental Committee will center on plans for the consultation process for curbside recycling, as well as a survey that will be mailed out to residents.

Council will also re-visit their IT allowance policy, which was passed in December of last year. It is expected it will be formally put into place at the meeting Monday.

There will be a presentation made at the meeting by Terra Developments. They are the developers behind The Creeks, on the east side of the city. The discussion is expected to center on the storm water management system for the development, as well as the development levy for the proposed strip mall.

We will have full coverage of the meeting tomorrow morning, on-air and online.