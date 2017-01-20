UPDATED: Crescent Point says protocols followed at battery fire

Crescent Point has confirmed there was a fire this week at a battery near the company's gas plant, south of Stoughton.

News of the fire was revealed at a townhall meeting in Stoughton on Thursday..

The meeting had been called by Dominion Energy to discuss an oil refinery proposed for an area adjacent to a large Crescent Point Gas Plant.

Area resident, Shannon Fenn, told the gathering there had been a fire at the gas plant, and that Crescent Point did not carry out the proper protocol for warning people in the area. She wanted assurances such protocols would be followed by Dominion.

According to Fenn, Crescent Point did not have current cell phone numbers, and wasted valuable time in asking her for some numbers. "The minutes that were lost when I was trying to track down numbers for my neighbours and have him contact him, could have been big." she told Discover Weyburn.

However, Senior Vice President for Investor Relations and Communications for Crescent Point, Trent Stangl said the fire was not at the gas plant, it was at an adjacent battery."We had a small tank fire at our 12 of 5 battery near the gas plant there." he said.



"It looks like the tank was ignited when some maintenance workers were doing some maintenance work on it." he added.

Stangl said all safety protocols were followed. "We initiated our emergency response plan immediately. We contained the fire right away, and it was extinquished by the fire department shortly thereafter."

Stangl says the company has been in contact with Fenn. He said Crescent Point is now updating its contact list with the cell phone numbers, and they will be the first point of contact in the future.

Following publication of this story, Fenn contacted Discover Weyburn to deny there was any contact with the company since the day of the fire.

(Story updated to include Fenn's assertion that Crescent Point did not contact her after the day of the fire)