Dec. 31 deadline for Weyburn Walk of Fame

This upcoming spring, two more individuals will be honoured on Weyburn's Walk of Fame.

Until Dec. 31, you have the opportunity to nominate a member of the community who have made significant contributions to our nation or across the globe.

Those inducted into the 2017 Walk of Fame will have a plaque placed outside City Hall on 3rd Street alongside the likes of T.C. (Tommy) Douglas, W.O. Mitchell and David "Tiger" Williams.

The committee responsible for selecting the inductees base their criteria on the following:

Individually achieved national or international accolades in an athletic or other competitive endeavor;

Individually achieved a standard of excellence in a cultural, academic or humanitarian field; or achieved fame in their field of endeavor;

They have lived in the City of Weyburn or surrounding area for a minimum of five years at any point during the individual's lifetime.

The committee will announce the inductees before the ceremony will be held in the spring.

Nominations can be made by anyone and will be received by the City Clerk until Dec. 31, 2016. Forms can be found on the city's website, by email ([email protected]) or by dropping it off at Weyburn City Hall (157 3rd St. NE).

On Tuesday (Jan. 3), please contact the city clerk (848-3209) if you have submitted your nomination by mail on Dec. 31.

Three nominations have been submitted so far.