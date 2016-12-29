Difficult end to promising crop year

What started out as a spectacular crop year turned into a disapointment for some Saskatchewan farmers.

Seeding went quickly and moisture was at good levels.

However, as the fall season came around, things began to change.

"Excess moisture, with the snow in October, delayed harvest for us as well." said Shannon Friesen, a crop management specialist with Saskatchewan Agriculture. "Now we are seeing a lot of issues of fusarium in our cereal crops, a lot of root rot, sclerotinia in Canola," she added. "So over all, it was not unlike any other year, it was just more compounded into the last couple months of the year."

Friesen says the infections of fusarium are more typical in Manitoba or eastern Saskatchewan. But the weather we had this year aided its growth across the province. "For the last couple of years because we've had such high rainfall amounts in the summertime, we've had a lot of humidity, all of the conditions have kind of set up perfectly for infections to actually occur. " said Friesen.

"So, even in this year it's pretty much right across the province right now. So it's an issue that all farmers are dealing with, and in particular it is quite bad this year."

At the end of November, around five per cent of the crop across the province was still in the ground.