Digging out time again for Weyburn

Southeast Saskatchewan is digging out from yet another major snowstorm.

The heavy snow and strong winds blasted in from the United States, virtually shutting down most of Southeast Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba for Christmas day and part of Boxing Day.

Blizzard warnings were issued, with visibility down to zero in many locations.

The amount of snow that fell varied from one centre to another. "Snowfall amounts ranged, about 8 centimetres in the Weyburn area." said Mike MacDonald, a meteorologist with Environment Canada. "There was about 11 in Regina, 17 in Estevan, and the most that we got here at the weather office was 20 centimetres in Maryfield, which is near the Manitoba border." he added.

The system was accompanied by winds that gusted as high as 65 kilometres an hour.

The border to the United States was closed at North Portal, because of road conditions in North Dakota.

Many highways in Manitoba were also shut down during the storm.

The area woke up to much calmer conditions on Tuesday. For the most part, highways were clear, with some minor drifting.

"Somewhat quieter weather for the next couple of days." added Macdonald. "There will be a weak system coming through tonight that may bring a centimetre or two of snow, but we're not expecting anything significant from that."

MacDonald said daytime highs will stay above normal in the week ahead, reaching zero by Friday.

Meanwhile, aside from some sidewalk clearing, there has been little evidence of major snow removal in Weyburn as of Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is a statutory holiday, because Christmas fell on a Sunday this year.