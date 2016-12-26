Christmas kindness touches Midale woman

A Midale woman says she was touched by a random act of Christmas kindness in Weyburn on Friday.

Edna Geske says she and her husband were dining at KFC, when they noticed a woman with her three granddaughters. "My husband asked them if they really thought Santa was coming, and the little girl said 'This is Mrs. Santa Claus', and introduced her grandmother."

Geske says they finished their meal, but were surprised by what happened next. "And when we got up to leave, the one little girl comes over and gives us a box of chocolates, and wished us a Merry Christmas."

The Midale woman found the random act from strangers to be moving, and a lesson that Christmas is the spirit of giving.

She learned later the woman and her grandaughters have been showing up for several years, anonymously handing out gifts to total strangers.