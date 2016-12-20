AUDIO: Weyburn welcomes Syrian refugees

Four more Syrian refugees will be arriving in Weyburn just after Christmas.

The Kababe family consists of the parents, Salem, and Regina, and their 12 year old twin sons, Mike and Alex.

They are scheduled to arrive on December 27th, joining two other families who have been here since the fall.

The first to arrive was Ichtar Warda, on September 26th. Her father, Idicho, mother Younia Ilia, and brother Andri joined her on November 7th. Another brother, Gandi, is also due to arrive, but a date has not been set.

The Handals are the other family now calling Weyburn home. Ammar and his wife, Madiha, arrived on October the 7th, along with their 2 1/2 year old girl, Fatma, and infant son, Muhannet.

The Syrian Refugees speak Arabic, and are learning to speak English through classes at Southeast College.

Don Horner is with the committee working with the refugees. They are able to communicate with the newcomers, thanks to some Moroccan women living in Weyburn.

"My wife Diane took Madiha over to meet with a couple of Moroccan immigrants that are in Weyburn, a couple of young women." said Horner. "They speak Arabic of course, and they really got along, they are about the same age. But Diane said to the Moroccan immigrants, ask her how is she feeling. And you know what what Madiha's answer was? She said, 'I feel safe'."

Horner added that the community of Weyburn deserves a big thank you, due to the overwhelming show of support for the new residents.

"To volunteer, to spend time with these people, to take them on shopping trips, driving them to the classes. There's two classes (English) on Thursday and two classes on Tuesday, and we have drivers all arranged. They pick them up they take them, they are there to pick them up and take them home after the class."

Horner says language is the biggest hurdle so far. "Both the families, the Wardas, the Handals, they really didn't have any English at all. Ammar, I would say has come along the best, and I could actually have a conversation with him. If you get really stuck, you can pull out your iPhone and go to Google Translate, and generally you can communicate that way."

As an illustration of the enormity of the language difference, here is small example, translating "Where is the grocery store?"