UPDATED: Dunford loses appeal; must serve sentence

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Keith Dunford must surrender himself into custody after the Saskatchewan Court of Appeals dismissed his appeals of his conviction and sentence. Dunford had been released in December of 2015 pending appeal, hours after he was sentenced to two years less a day in the death of Ashley Richards, a flag person in a construction site along Highway 39, near Midale, in August  of 2012. Dunford also appealed his conviction for dangerous driving.

Richards was killed when she was struck by Dunford’s vehicle while she was working as a flag person in the construction zone. The zone itself was heavily signed. Court heard Dunford passed two semis, and hit Richards after pulling back into his own lane. Dunford told the court he was distracted by paperwork that was blowing around in his vehicle, and was too late to avoid the collision when he saw her.

A collision analyst for the RCMP estimated the speed at the time of impact was between 82 and 99 kilometres an hour. The zone had a marked speed limit of 60 km/h. Dunford testified he had not seen any of the signs. Dunford was returning from North Portal to Regina at the time of the accident, and had driven through the construction zone earlier in the day.

Dunford appealed the sentence, saying his charter rights had been infringed upon, as he claimed to not have understood what his rights were in retaining counsel as he was distraught after the accident. The sentence was also appealed for being unfit based on the circumstances.

In the decision, written by Justice Ottenbreit, with concurring opinions from Chief Justice Richards and Justice Whitmore, it was determined Dunford understood he was entitled to a lawyer, but didn’t want one at the time, based on the exchange he had with the RCMP at the scene of the accident, as well as in a video-taped interview with the RCMP.

Ottenbreit also wrote the sentence would not be changed, noting “a suspended sentence in a situation where there has been a death and in circumstances of high moral culpability is inappropriate and unfit given the sentencing principles in play in those circumstances.”

After the death of Richards, who was working on her first day on the job as a flagperson, the province introduced new rules, and stiffer penalties, for driving in work zones. Those laws include fines tripling, the use of photo radar on construction zones, and signs displaying the speed limit now being black on white, as opposed to black on orange.

 

More Local News

Province releases health savings estimates

The provincial government has released more details about the upcoming transition to a single health authority in Saskatchewan. The SaskParty provided some examples of the administrative savings they…

Police deal with domestic disputes; impaired drivers

The Weyburn Police Service responded to a number of calls this week involving domestic disputes. As well, impaired drivers were a concern for police, as were harassing messages on social media. Here…

Robbery in Assiniboia; RCMP searching for suspect

An armed robbery in Assiniboia on Monday has RCMP asking for the public's help.

VIDEO: Turning physics into thrills; Weyburn students demonstrate projects

Students at the Weyburn Comprehensive School tested their Physics 30 projects on Tuesday. Teacher Ms. Kennedy-Allin uses roller coasters as a way to test students on their understanding of how energy…

A multi-car collision in downtown Weyburn

A multi-car collision temporarily blocked off the entrance to the Prairie Sky CO-OP.

UPDATED: Dunford loses appeal; must serve sentence

Keith Dunford must surrender himself into custody after the Saskatchewan Court of Appeals dismissed his appeals of his conviction and sentence. Dunford had been released in December of 2015 pending…

City Council approves request from Terra Developments

Weyburn city council held their first meeting of 2017 Monday night, and tackled a number of issues. The most discussion at the meeting centred around The Creeks development on the east side of the…

Community Futures in Weyburn announces 2016 YouthBiz winners

For the past decade, Community Futures (CF) Sunrise continues to connect kids in our area with the business world. This is the 10th year in a row students from across the southeast have been been…

Promoter touts eco-intitiatives in proposed refinery

An official with a company planning an oil refinery for the Stoughton area says the project will include eco-friendly initiatives. "Looking ahead to the carbon emission tax, the carbon emission as a…

Weyburn football stars in Florida this February

More than 200 athletes from Saskatchewan are heading to the sunshine state to improve on their skills. And eight of them are from Weyburn.

Council has first meeting of 2017 Monday

Weyburn city council will meet in chambers for the first time in 2017 Monday night, and the agenda will be a busy one. Council will be presented with reports from the Airport Board, the Environmental…

Another snowy day in Weyburn

A system is blowing through southeast Saskatchewan today, expected to bring with it upwards of 10 centimetres of snow for Weyburn. Unlike most snowfalls we have had in recent weeks, the mercury isn’t…

Passionate curler to sweep into Weyburn

Rob Swan is nuts about curling. His passion began in his early years in his hometown of Harvey Station, New Brunswick. Swan has been travelling the world for the last 2 1/2 years, curling everywhere…

Townhall meeting set to discuss Stoughton Refinery project

The company proposing to build an oil refinery in the Stoughton area is planning a townhall meeting in the community for the afternoon of January the 19th, from 1:00 to 4:00. Dominion Energy…

Weyburn laws govern idling vehicles

'Idle no more' became known as a political statement across Canada. But it can also apply to a couple of laws in the City of Weyburn. Police inspector Rod Stafford says there are a couple of laws…

Weyburn deep freeze here to stay

Once again Weyburn finds itself in the icy grip of winter. Since the beginning of December, Southeast Saskatchewan has had to contend with either blizzards, or below normal temperatures. "Another…

Man dies in confrontation northwest of Weyburn

RCMP in Milestone are investigating a tragic and bizarre case in which a man took his own life near Lang yesterday.

CUPE watching health region amalgamation closely

When the provincial government announced this week they were going to be consolidating the 12 health regions into one provincial authority, it caught the attention of everyone, particularly CUPE. The…

Camp site reservations soon to be available

Many people are already eager for their summer camping trip.

Weyburn Wildlife Fed. preparing the feast for Fred Garner Memorial Banquet

It's back, and this time with camouflage. The Weyburn Wildlife Federation is holding its annual Fred Garner Memorial Wildlife Banquet and Trophy Night on March 11 at the Cugnet Centre.

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Robbery in Pangman

Accident along Highway 39

New Year's resolution tips for healthy eating in 2017

UPDATED: Province announces health regions to be consolidated into 1

Blaze brings down shop in Carnduff

A magical way to help a good cause

Weyburn students back to class; slow down in school zones

Increase in flu shots for Weyburn pharmacy

Quiet start to 2017 for Weyburn Police

Impaired driving, cell phone use laws aimed at making roads safer

Hockey players memorialized 30 years after tragedy.

New Year's Eve partiers face tougher drinking and driving laws

Ring in the New Year safely as a pet owner

Minor injuries in highway rollover near Weyburn

Red Wings back in black

Dec. 31 deadline for Weyburn Walk of Fame

Local leaders of Weyburn share local headlines of 2016

Weyburn woman travels nation to encourage faith

"I'm hoping there's more youth out there like me, thinking about the future"; Sanderson and group passes through Weyburn

New impaired driving laws take effect January 1 in Sask

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Workshop Wednesdays at Envision

05 October 2016 6:15 pm - 01 March 2017 8:30 pm

, Weyburn





Meditation

28 November 2016 7:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





James Weir People's Choice

05 January 2017 9:30 am - 09 February 2017 9:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Quilters' Corner

12 January 2017 9:30 am

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Coffee Break

12 January 2017 10:00 am

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Kidzone

12 January 2017 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Toastmasters

12 January 2017 7:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Login