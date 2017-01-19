EI numbers up in Weyburn area

  • Print
The number of people who receive regular Employment Insurance benefits in the Weyburn area went up in November. The number of people receiving regular benefits is also up from November of 2015.

The latest numbers from Statistics Canada, which were released on Wednesday, show there was a 2.5 per cent increase in those receiving benefits from October. The increase comes after a number of months of steady decline.

When looking back to November of 2015, though, the number of recipients went up by more than a third, from 190 to 260.

For total numbers of those receiving benefits through the Employment Insurance program, the numbers are a little less dramatic. In October, there were 510 receiving any form of benefit from EI, and 500 in November. Compared year over year, the increase in the total number of those receiving benefits of any kind was only 19 per cent.

Statistics Canada released Employment Insurance numbers every month, with information tabulated from administrative data sources provided by Service Canada and Employment and Social Development Canada. 

 

