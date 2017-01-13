Firefighters sought for Yellow Grass

The town of Yellow Grass is looking for some volunteer firefighters.

Fire Chief Norman Wall says they have enough to make up a full crews, they're always on the lookout for more. "We've got enough right now, but like I say when some people go away or are on holidays and stuff, it kind of makes it a little tighter. So a few more are always a benefit, right?" said Wall.

Wall says they are looking for another 4 to 6 volunteers. "If there's anybody wants to talk to us, by all means give us a call." he added. "We can show them around, and they even go to a practice and see what all is involved in it, and whether they would like it or not."

The fire chief says they would prefer people who are in pretty good shape, and training would be provided. "They can come and have a look and see what we've got available, what kind of equipment we've got." added Wall. "We've got a pretty good line of eqipment, and you know if there's anybody wants to talk to us, by all means give us a call."

Anybody interested in applying can contact Norman Wall at 306-861-2911, or the Deputy Fire Chief, Allan Altwasser, at 306-861-4391.