Weyburn Golf Course looks to city for help



The Weyburn Golf Course wants to be taken over by the city of Weyburn.

The club owes about 200 thousand dollars in taxes to the rural municpality.

President Brian Bakken says a city takeover would mean no future property taxes. "If we can get rid right now of our tax situation, it'll help in keeping reasonable golf for the people of Weyburn, and you know, golf at a good price."

This comes after years of discussions with the Rural Municipality of Weyburn about tax exemptions for the golf course.

Reeve Carmen SterlingThe RM's Reeve, Carmen Sterling says they've been acting in the best interests of ratepayers. "We require documentation in order to insure that we're making the right decision for all of our ratepayers. And we have not received all of the documentation that we feel would be sufficient to provide some of those exemptions.

The RM already turned down a chance for ownership, opting instead for tax enforcement for years of unpaid taxes.

Weyburn Mayor, Marcel Roy, stressed caution when considering the issue. "Whether we're going to have any liabilities on it, if the membership is not making money, or golf is faltering, there's always a downside of of business and we always have to look at the downside of business." he told Discover Weyburn.

The Golf Club's request will come to Council at its regular meeting Monday evening.