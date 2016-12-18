Humane Society joins Farmers' Market for bake sale

It was probably the coldest day of the year, yet, people behind the Weyburn Humane Society were pleased with the turnout at their bake sale in the City Centre Mall Saturday.

They are busy trying to raise money for a new animal shelter.

And Colleen Morrice says they were allowed set up alongside the indoor Farmers' Market. "I talked to Melissa, one of the organizers of the Farmers' Market, and asked her if we could get a couple of tables, and she was overjoyed to give them to us."

Colleen Morrice (L) and Cindy Ann Boehm at the Humane Society bake saleMorrice was happy with the public's response to the Humane Society's latest bake sale. "I think the last time we've been at the Farmers' Market was 3 years ago. So we did great, being here today." She added that the Humane Society has always enjoyed good support from the community of Weyburn.

Meanwhile, Morrice had some words of advice for pet owners during cold snaps like the current one. ""Keep them inside as much as you can." said Morrice. "If you do have an outside pet, make sure you have some adequate shelter and make sure that they're constantly warm.