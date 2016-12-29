"I'm hoping there's more youth out there like me, thinking about the future"; Sanderson and group passes through Weyburn

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

It's about respect for future generations and inspiring youth to follow in his footsteps.

That is why one 18-year-old from Stanley Mission, Sask., is walking almost 1,400 kilometres from his home in Northern Saskatchewan to Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota.

rickysanderson2"To do something for (the youth), to tell them in the future that I did something for them to protect our waters," Ricky Sanderson said.

"And maybe in the future sometime, they could do something like this ... like how I'm doing this walk."

Sanderson currently has around six people alongside him on the Youth Unity Journey for Sacred Waters, which is a group Sanderson created to protest the environmental impacts of pipelines.

The Husky Energy pipeline oil leak into the North Saskatchewan River in July 2016 and the approved Enbridge Line 3 pipeline replacement project which runs through Saskatchewan were two of the issues that motivated Sanderson to protest.

He was also inspired by a previous journey.

In 2013, Bruce McKenzie and his wife Marjorie Roberts-McKenzie were part of a group that walked from Stanley Mission to Ottawa, Ont., to protest the federal government's Bill C-38 and Bill C-45.

Sanderson said the McKenzie family has helped him prepare for this journey and gave him the courage to stand up for what he believes in.

"Here in Saskatchewan, I hope that I can inspire a lot of youth that can do a walk like this for the environment," he said.

"I'm just hoping that more youth will do what I do. I'm hoping there's more youth out there like me, thinking about the future."

The group passed through Weyburn yesterday and spent the night in Estevan, which is around 800 kilometres from Stanley Mission. Sanderson said they hope to make it to Standing Rock by Friday.

More to come on this story; Discover Weyburn is working to stay in contact with Sanderson as his journey progresses.

