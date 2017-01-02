Impaired driving, cell phone use laws aimed at making roads safer

You might want to think twice before reaching for a cell phone while driving. A new law allows police to charge you, even if all you are doing is holding it in your hand.

The new regulations gives drivers less wriggle room. "You know, maybe somebody was saying, well I was just looking at it. I wasn't actually texting with it, I was just checking the time." said Kelly Brinkworth, Media Manager at Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI). "But, really, anything that you're doing with that cell phone, if you're looking down at it, if you're just holding it in your hand that means that you're not paying attention to the road, and that is very dangerous." she added.

Some phone use from vehicles is still allowed, but there are limitations. "If you're an experienced driver, you can use a hands-free phone, just as long as you can access it with just the one touch of a button or voice command." Brinkworth added.

The law preventing the use of cell phones while driving is not new. However, the legislation was re-worded to make it easier to enforce. "It's just expanding the language, and that's something that law enforcement recommended as well, expanding it to capture other uses of that cell phone." she told Discover Weyburn.

The tougher cell phone regulations came in with the New Year, hand-in-hand with more rigid rules governing impaired driving.

One of the new regulations is aimed at drivers who, while not legally drunk, and not convicted, still have alcohol in their system. "An experienced driver who is charged for the first time with having a blood alcohol content over .04 will have their vehicle seized for 3 days." Brinkworth noted.

Under the old system, that law applied only to new drivers, who are under the Graduated Driver Licencing Program (GDL) and those under the age of 19.

As well, a Zero Tolerance policy for alcohol or drugs will be extended to drivers under the age of 21, compared with the previous regulations which applied to drivers 19 and under.

For a more complete review of the new regulations which are now in effect, CLICK HERE to view SGI's website.