James Weir art competition set for another year

It's coming up to that time of year again, for a unique Weyburn art experience.

The James Weir Peoples' choice art exhibit is coming up on January the 5th at the Allie Griffin centre.

The Curator of the Weyburn Arts Council, Regan Lanning, says the award will go to the piece of art receiving the most votes from the pubilc. "It is a show in which you submit one piece, and the voting is open to the public. Voting opens on the fifth, and it will end of February the third." she told Discover Weyburn.

The voting will continue until February the third, and awards handed out the following week. "And our giant big winners reception will be on February 9th, at the Allie Griffin, starting at 7 o'clock." added Lanning.

The competition is open to all artists from Southeast Saskatchewan. Their art will be on display at the Allie Griffin gallery in the Weyburn Public Library.