'Like winning a lottery': Syrian family settles in Weyburn.

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

The latest refugee family to arrive in Weyburn is settling in nicely.

Salim Kababbe is orginally from Aleppo, Syria. He left before civil war tore the city apart, and has been living and working in Dubai. That's where he met his wife, Regina, who is from Ukraine. They began raising a family, but, because of his Syrian background, Kababbe says he was treated poorly.

When the violence broke out in his home city, Kababbe was no longer able travel back and forth to conduct his marketing business.

Moving from Dubai back to Aleppo, or Regina's home in eastern Ukraine, where fighting with pro-Russian forces had broken out, was out of the question. "Our plan was to spend a few years in the Gulf, try to establish a family." added Kababbe. "In the beginning, children is fine, they won't get affected until the age when they cross 7, 8. Then, it becomes different."

Kababbe said the plan was to return either to Syria or Ukraine when the boys were older. "But in 2011 when our children were 8 years old, then all this struggle started. It started in Syria and it started in Ukraine at the same time, and my wife is from the region where all the trouble is. We became, both of us, refugees."

A friend hooked Kababbe up with a contact in Calgary, who in turn contacted the Weyburn Refugee committee.

The process of moving the family to Canada took several months. During that time, he was assured that immigrating here would in fact happen. "So first we were scared, because we were hearing a lot of news what's happening in Canada. And not everybody that come to Canada, they had a pleasant experience." said Kababbe. "But we were reading the news about a party that has been made to donate for us, to collect money, in order to bring us".

And then, with just two weeks remaining in 2016, the Kababbes received their passports, and were told they had 15 days to pack up and leave. "And we start selling everything for anything. Like we used to put advertising for, let's say, furniture in the morning, for a thousand dollars. Nobody would reply, break it to $500. In the end, we sell it for $50. Just get rid of it and move out. " he said with a chuckle.

The Kababbe family arrived in Canada on Christmas Day, and were in Weyburn two days later. He had two reactions, upon stepping off the plane from the deserts of Dubai. "Bad, is very cold. I mean is extremely cold. We experienced minus 22, minus 27, minus 32, we had two days back.".

But, said Kababbe, it was a warm reception from Canadians. "The good things, people are extremely friendly. We had people helping us, First off, with the entire journey, people that don't have a clue who we are, helped us. Everybody from the minute that this started with the Calgary church, with the people here, people are very helpful. When we reach here, people go out of their way just to help us."

Even during the Christmas holidays, Kababbe said school officials reached out to them. Mike and Alex, who speak English, were prepared to begin classes when the Christmas break came to a close and are enrolled at St. Michael School.

Kababbe compares the whole experience to winning a lottery. "It's like the entire community are prepared to help us, and they did everything possible thing that someone dreamed about it, it was offered to us. I doubt there is anything better."

Edit: A previous version said Mike and Alex were to attend the Weyburn Comprehensive School. The boys are currently attending St. Michael School in Weyburn. 

More Local News

Blood donor clinic hits Weyburn

Weyburn's Knox Hall was filled with blood as Weyburn residents gathered for a blood donors clinic. The blood donor clinic saw many new and old donors, some of whom had been donating for years. "This…

Weyburn police looking for truck after hit-and-run on Bison Ave.

Snow problems, collisions and a hit-and-run in the latest report from the Weyburn Police Service.

Weyburn and District United Way receives Monsanto Fund grant

Thanks to the efforts of a local farmer, the Weyburn and District United Way has been awarded a grant to "make life better."

Weyburn cleaners lose jobs after renegotiation

A handful of government cleaning jobs have been terminated in Weyburn.

Warm weather may mean rooftop ice dams

Southeast Saskatchewan has experienced one of the snowiest winters to date, which has already forced residents to be constantly shoveling snow and keeping vents clear of build-up. The one positive…

Combining mental and physical strength this New Year

Nutrition, exercise and mental health; combining these this New Year can help you on the right path to a healthy 2017. Lydia Niemegeers, manager and part owner of Weyburn's Olympia In Depth…

'Like winning a lottery': Syrian family settles in Weyburn.

The latest refugee family to arrive in Weyburn is settling in nicely. Salim Kababbe is orginally from Aleppo, Syria. He left before civil war tore the city apart, and has been living and working in…

2017 will be final year for Art Farm

Weyburn's popular Art Farm will be held one more time, and then that's it. The showcase of art and music has been held each summer at Heather van der Breggan's farm just south of the city. Van der…

Weyburn Young Fellows take a bough

Volunteers with Weyburn's Young Fellows covered the city of Weyburn Sunday, gathering Christmas Trees.

VIDEO: Weyburn mayor reflects on his first 2 months in office

Weyburn's Mayor says there is plenty of reason for optimism for the city in the coming year. Marcel Roy assessed his first two months in office in an interview with Discover Weyburn. And he also…

Pedestrian injured in Weyburn

A female was treated and released following a car-pedestrian accident in Weyburn Friday afternoon. Police say the victim was driven to the hospital by motorist who hit her. The accident happened on…

Firefighters sought for Yellow Grass

The town of Yellow Grass is looking for some volunteer firefighters. Fire Chief Norman Wall says they have enough to make up a full crews, they're always on the lookout for more. "We've got enough…

Weyburn Young Fellows organize Christmas tree pickup

Christmas has come and gone, but the Weyburn Young Fellows have one more holiday event left.

Online survey for Weyburn recycling program

The City of Weyburn is looking for your input on a city-wide recycling program.

Photographs by Weyburn people showcases love for local parks

They are a hot commodity and you better get yours quick! The City of Weyburn Parks Board recently released a calendar which features photos taken by local people of the park spaces they love most in…

Connecting the southeast community with culture

Whether you are involved in a museum, library, theatre group - or just have an interest in culture - the Southeast Connection has an upcoming event to inspire you.

What to do if you hit the ditch; Tips from CAA

With the intense cold Saskatchewan is experiencing CAA Saskatchewan has some tips for safe travels this winter.

Reduced visibility, snow drifts on southeast highways

Weather conditions around the southeast Thursday morning causing some havoc on Saskatchewan highways.

Weyburn pharmacy seeing an increase in flu shot vaccinations

Thanks to some newer legislation, you can save time getting your annual flu shot. For the past two flu seasons, pharmacies across Saskatchewan have been able to administer vaccinations for the…

Video: Queen Elizabeth students sweeping in the new year with rocks

Rocks and Rings hosted a curling class for the kids of Queen Elizabeth School. Curlers and non-curlers alike gathered in the Queen Elizabeth School gym to learn how to play the game. Check out the…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Sask government planning indexing for 2018

Province releases health savings estimates

Police deal with domestic disputes; impaired drivers

Robbery in Assiniboia; RCMP searching for suspect

VIDEO: Turning physics into thrills; Weyburn students demonstrate projects

A multi-car collision in downtown Weyburn

UPDATED: Dunford loses appeal; must serve sentence

City Council approves request from Terra Developments

Community Futures in Weyburn announces 2016 YouthBiz winners

Promoter touts eco-intitiatives in proposed refinery

Weyburn football stars in Florida this February

Council has first meeting of 2017 Monday

Another snowy day in Weyburn

Passionate curler to sweep into Weyburn

Townhall meeting set to discuss Stoughton Refinery project

Weyburn laws govern idling vehicles

Weyburn deep freeze here to stay

Man dies in confrontation northwest of Weyburn

CUPE watching health region amalgamation closely

Camp site reservations soon to be available

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Workshop Wednesdays at Envision

05 October 2016 6:15 pm - 01 March 2017 8:30 pm

, Weyburn





Meditation

28 November 2016 7:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





James Weir People's Choice

05 January 2017 9:30 am - 09 February 2017 9:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Book Club

17 January 2017 7:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Artists' inc.

17 January 2017 7:00 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Toddler Storytime

18 January 2017 10:00 am - 10:30 am

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Carvers' Niche

18 January 2017 12:30 pm

Weyburn Public Library, Weyburn





Login