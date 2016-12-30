Local leaders of Weyburn share local headlines of 2016

  • Print
Discover Weyburn has been asking local leaders what they believed are the top stories of 2016 for our area.

Twila Walkeden, General Manager of the Weyburn Chamber of Commerce

#1

The 2016 civic election

Walkeden said it was the biggest story not only because of the upset victory by Mayor Marcel Roy and three councillors, but because of the overall community interest.

Voter turnout was around 45 per cent, compared with turnout in the 20-30 per cent range in previous elections.

#2

Weyburn Comprehensive School's 'Overtime' Junior Achievement company

The company Overtime, made up of students in Weyburn's Entrepreneurship 30 class, won the 2016 Canadian Chamber of Commerce Company of the Year award.

It was the second consecutive national win for the business class.

#3

Money Sense Magazine's selection of Weyburn as one of the best places to live

Income, housing, crime numbers and healthcare is all taken into consideration when Money Sense Magazine makes its list.

Weyburn was ranked 28th out of 219 communities in Canada and first in the Prairies.

Marcel Roy, Mayor of Weyburn

#1

The 2016 civic election

Weyburn's new mayor agrees with others who say his election to Weyburn city council, and that of three novice councillors, was the top story of the year in Weyburn.

#2

The water reservoir project approval for Weyburn

The federal and provincial governments are contributing just over $5 million each to the project through the Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component - National and Regional Projects.

The city will be responsible for all remaining costs of the project, which is expected to come in just under $16 million.

#3

Recreation services increasing in Weyburn

Roy highlights the spray park in River Park and the wheelchair accessible park in Elks Park as two key recreation projects for the city.

Dr. Robert Kitchen, Member of Parliament for Souris-Moose Mountain

#1

The federal government's plan to phase out coal-fired electricity by 2030

Around 400 jobs were lost in Dr. Kitchen's constituency due to this decision. He said there's a trickle down effect which will impact the lives and future of his constituents for years to come.

#2

The federal government's decision to tax carbon nationwide

Dr. Kitchen believes this will have a huge impact on Saskatchewan's agriculture sector.

"These are taxes that are impacting my constituents, and to me, the less taxes we can have, the more money that puts in someone's pocket, the more they can spend, the more they can put it back into the economy," he told Discover Weyburn.

#3

The Olympics, Paralympics and Special Olympics

As the federal sports critic, Dr. Kitchen said sports teaches us skills in leadership, social interaction, personal and health. He highlighted local athletes like Graham DeLaet as well as Carlyle's Carter Morrison who appeared in the opening ceremonies in Brazil's Olympics.

