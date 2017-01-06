Man dies in confrontation northwest of Weyburn

RCMP in Milestone are investigating a tragic and bizarre case in which a man took his own life near Lang yesterday.

RCMP Communications officer Mandy Maier says it began around 3:45 yesterday, with a call about a distraught male."While members were on the scene with the second adult, the distraught male's vehicle approached and collided with the second vehicle, unoccupied, on a grid road. The distraught male subsequently discharged a firearm inside the vehicle, and was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Maier declined to say if the other individual involved was a male or female.

No other details are available.

Lang is 48 kilometres northwest of Weyburn, on Highway 39.