"Mares eat oats and does eat oats and little lambs eat ivy." (popular song from 1940's)

Perhaps the oats won't hurt the mares or the lambs, but if you're a doe, don't do it.

That's according to the Ministry of the Environment, which says you shouldn't feed deer.

The Ministry of Environment has been getting calls throughout the provinces, especially in the southeast, about the well-being of deer during frigid conditions. Many residents are inquiring about feeding the animals.

"Deer are very interesting creatures, as they are ruminants. They have a four part stomach, so they rely on microbes and bacteria to help them digest the woody vegetation that makes up much of their diet," expressed Provincial Deer Biologist, Allison Henderson.

What's alarming is the fact that they can starve to death even with a full stomach. According to Henderson, those special microbes aren't used to digesting carbohydrate-rich food sources like hay and oats.

White-tailed dear are more susceptible to severe weather in terms of immortality. Those are the species that seek out opportunistic supplemental feed, deer feeding off of trees or haystack etc.

As a precaution, she said to slow down when travelling on the highways. Deer often have a hard time travelling through the landscape when there is heavy snowfall, and they are more than likely going to use highways or roads to move to a new location.

Henderson concludes to call the local conservation office at 637-4600 to report any sightings of animals that may need help.