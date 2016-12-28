Most read stories in 2016

  • Print
When looking back at 2016, change seems to the only constant from month to month. Discover Weyburn kept up with the changes, and kept our readers and listeners informed as to what was happening locally. We took a look back through our archives, and looked at the stories that mattered to you, in terms of the number of visits the story received. Here, in no particular order, are the most-read stories of 2016 on Discover Weyburn.

When it comes to stories that receive a lot of attention, especially through social media, tragedy seems to be a common factor. Whether it is learning of a snowmobile accident that resulted in a family losing a father, or a young man dying after a tragic accident, when the heart of one family breaks in the community, we tend to rush to help comfort them.

The sense of community, and family, here in Weyburn could be one of the reasons it was considered the best place to live across the Prairies by MoneySense magazine. It can also be said the strong bond of each other in the community helped a local salon raise money for the neonatal intensive care unit in Regina, which is the closest one to our city, and has helped many families from Weyburn.

In October, the city went to the polls for the municipal election, and the results were, by many accords, surprising, as Marcel Roy was elected mayor. The election itself saw a large number of candidates, as the winds of change blew through the city. Another change was seen in Weyburn earlier in the year, when the city proclaimed Pride Week for the first time. One thing that was resistant to change, though, was when the community rallied to tell corporate bosses that no, they don’t want the buffet at the KFC to close.

Another change the city was vocal about resisting was the announcement of a carbon tax by the federal government. A farmer from the region penned an open letter to the Prime Minister, which captured the voice of many.

When tragedy affects our neighbours, we want to know what is happening, so we can be there for support when needed. The same applies when something happens to another city. Whether it was the flooding in Estevan, or the news of a murder rocking that community, Weyburn wanted to know, and helped out. After all, as long as we aren’t meeting on the ice, or football field, we tend to be fairly friendly with each other.

There are also local stories that pique the interest of the community as a whole. Whether it was a question raised about the cleanliness of the Weyburn Hospital, or someone in the city being diagnosed with whooping cough, you wanted to know what was happening, and how it could affect you.

When other local stories come up, that the public wants to know about, we make sure we can get all the information to you, whether it is a feel-good follow up story about a baby born on the side of a highway, or a story that sees someone having to have a day in court.

Through 2016, we have worked to be there for you, to be your eyes and ears on the community, and to keep you informed as to what is happening, and how it can affect you. We will continue to do this as we head into 2017.

