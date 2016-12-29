New impaired driving laws take effect January 1 in Sask

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) and Saskatchewan law enforcement are again putting the focus on drinking and driving.

This after police handed out 279 offences related to impaired driving in November.

"It's the why, right? Why aren't people catching on? Do they just think they're invincible, it will never happen to them?" said Marie Schultz, communications officer with SGI.

Of the 279 violations, 10 offences were for having Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of between .04 and .08 and 269 offences were criminal code charges (impaired driving, a BAC over .08 or refusing a breath test).

On Jan. 1, 2017, harsher penalties will be coming into effect in regards to impaired driving:

Experienced drivers who are charged for the first time with having a blood alcohol content (BAC) over .04 will have their vehicle seized for three days;

There will be zero tolerance for drugs and alcohol for all drivers 21 and under and all new drivers; and

Ignition interlock laws will be the strongest in Canada, with mandatory ignition interlock for drivers who register a BAC of .16 or greater or refuse to provide a breath sample (1st offence - two years; 2nd offence - five years; 3rd and subsequent offence - 10 years).

Schultz said SGI hopes these tougher consequences will change people's attitudes.

"As drivers, and taking care of the people we love, we've just got to share those concerns and share the consequences with people and especially with holidays," Schultz said.

"Take that opportunity to talk to your family and just explain, you want them home for the holidays, these are serious issues, so please follow them."

The following tickets were also issued throughout November: