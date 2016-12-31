New Year's Eve partiers face tougher drinking and driving laws

Some New Years' revellers may find themselves walking for a few days if they over-indulge, under new drinking and driving laws.

If you're out partying New Years Eve, you might want to keep that in mind. "The new laws will be in place right at 12:01 on January first." Kelly Brinkworth, Manager of Media Relations for Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) told Discover Weyburn. "So that means, as you're coming home from your New Years' Eve celebrations, you don't want to be caught drinking and driving."

One of the new regulations is aimed at drivers who, while not legally drunk, and not convicted, still have alcohol in their system. "An experienced driver who is charged for the first time with having a blood alcohol content over .04 will have their vehicle seized for 3 days." Brinkworth noted.

Under the old system, that law applied only to new drivers, who are under the Graduated Driver Licencing Program (GDL) and those under the age of 19.

As well, a Zero Tolerance policy for alcohol or drugs will be extended to drivers under the age of 21, compared with the previous regulations which applied to drivers 19 and under.

The New Year will also usher in more stringent regulations concerning cell phone use while driving.

For a more complete review of the new regulations which come into effect at midnight, CLICK HERE to view SGI's website.