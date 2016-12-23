Opposition NDP hears courthouse concerns in Weyburn

After community leaders had the opportunity to sit down with provincial Justice Minister Gordon Wyant Wednesday, they held a meeting with NDP justice critic Nicole Suarer Thursday morning. At the meeting, Saurer heard many of the concerns of the community about the closure of the Court of Queen’s Bench in Weyburn, as well as the transfer of provincial court files from Weyburn to Estevan.

Saurer says the concerns she heard illustrate there will be a number of impacts to the city as a result of the moving of these services, ranging from economic to social concerns. “It’s also going to create an access to justice crisis in this community,” she added. “People won’t be able to access legal services in Weyburn at the level they could before, and that's going to create some serious problems in the court system.

Weyburn Mayor Marcel Roy, during the meeting with Saurer, had said government representatives were going to address the access to justice issues by creating “Justice Access Centres” in various municipalities. There were no timelines provided, but it resulted in information being presented at the meeting by Saurer about those centres.

Saurer stated the province had talked about the idea of those centres in the past, with pilot projects in Saskatoon and other communities, but there was never a timeline suggested, or any progress on making the concept a reality.

The community leaders also voiced their concern with the lack of foresight about what the impact of the closure would be, particularly after the province spent a significant amount to renovate the courthouse just a few years ago. Saurer agreed at the meeting the government wasn’t necessarily being financially prudent in the process, as the savings will amount to roughly $108,000 a year, but those costs could be increased through paying for mileage for court staff to cover at the Weyburn court during provincial court sittings, which are scheduled for Tuesdays in Weyburn.

The government has insisted since the announcement of the closure of the Queen’s Bench in Weyburn, the courthouse itself will remain open, though all provincial court files were being transferred to Estevan, and there will no longer be any clerks present at the courthouse. Saurer countered that argument before she left Wednesday, by posting a photo to Twitter showing the Weyburn Courthouse will be closed permanently at the end of the business day December 30th.